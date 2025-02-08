Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 7:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 7:41 AM IST

    കുഞ്ഞിവി നിര്യാതയായി

    Kunjivi
    ഫറോക്ക്: ചെറുവണ്ണൂർ പരേതനായ അമ്പലപ്പുറത്ത് അബ്ദുഹിമാൻ കുട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യ കുഞ്ഞിവി (95) നിര്യാതയായി. ഖബടറക്കം ചെറുവണ്ണൂർ തെക്കേ ജമാഅത്ത് പള്ളിയിൽ ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരു മണിക്ക് നടക്കും.

    മക്കൾ: ബിച്ചിപ്പാത്തു (ചാലിയം), കഞ്ഞിമുഹമ്മദ്, മുഹമ്മദ് ബഷീർ, ഷറീഫ്, സക്കീർ ഹുസൈൻ, പരേതനായ ചേക്കുട്ടി. മരുമക്കൾ: പി.ടി. കോയട്ടി ഹാജി ചാലിയം, റംല വേങ്ങര, റംല തിരൂരങ്ങാടി, ആസ്യ കുറ്റൂർ നോർത്ത്, നാദിറ കരുവൻതുരുത്തി, നസീന അത്താണിക്കൽ.

    TAGS:Obituary NewsKunjivi
