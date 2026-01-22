Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 1:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2026 1:09 PM IST

    കുഞ്ഞീബി

    കുഞ്ഞീബി
    കുന്ദമംഗലം: വരട്ട്യാക്കിൽ പുതിയറക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ എം.സി. അബൂബക്കറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ കുഞ്ഞീബി (85) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: എം.സി.എ നാസർ (മീഡിയ വൺ മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റ് എഡിറ്റോറിയൽ ഹെഡ്), അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് (ടാക്സി ഡ്രൈവർ കുന്നമംഗലം), ജമീല, സക്കീന, സഫിയ, സീനത്ത്, വഹീദ, ഷെറീന, പരേതരായ ബഷീർ, ബൽക്കീസ്.

