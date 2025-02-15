Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 11:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 11:50 AM IST

    കനവത്ത് കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല നിര്യാതനായി

    Kunjabdullah
    തിരുവള്ളൂർ: റിട്ട.അക്കൗണ്ടൻറ് ജനറൽ ഓഫീസ് സീനിയർ ഓഡിറ്റ് ഓഫീസർ കനവത്ത് കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല (73)നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: മീത്തലെ കനവത്ത് കുഞ്ഞാമി. മക്കൾ: മുനീബ് (സ്റ്റേഷൻ മാനേജർ, എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ്, കണ്ണൂർ എയർപോർട്ട്), നബീൽ (ഹമദ് മെഡിക്കൽ കോർപ്പറേഷൻ, ഖത്തർ), നജീബ് (എൻജിനീയർ, കുവൈറ്റ്).

    മരുമക്കൾ: നഹന വയലിൽ (വാണിമേൽ), ലാമിയ കോമത്ത് (കുമ്മങ്കോട്), നസീബ വലിയ പറമ്പത്ത് (മംഗലാട്). സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: വൈക്കിലേരിക്കണ്ടി ഖദീജ (കാക്കുനി), പരേതരായ കനവത്ത് മൊയ്തു, കനവത്ത് സൂപ്പി മാസ്റ്റർ.

    TAGS:Deathnews
    News Summary - Kunjabdullah passed away
