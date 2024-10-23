Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 7:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 7:00 AM GMT

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    സു​ബൈ​ദ​
    സു​ബൈ​ദ​

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് കൈ​ത​പ്പൊ​യി​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. ആ​നോ​റ​മ്മ​ൽ സു​ബൈ​ദ​യാ​ണ് (54) നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യ​ത്. 16 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഹൗ​സ് മെ​യ്ഡാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്: പരേതനായ അ​സീ​സ്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സ​ജീ​ർ, സ​ജ്ന. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsObituary News
    News Summary - Kozhikode native passed away in Bahrain
