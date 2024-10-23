Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Oct 2024 7:00 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 Oct 2024 7:00 AM GMT
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kozhikode native passed away in Bahrain
മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് കൈതപ്പൊയിൽ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ആനോറമ്മൽ സുബൈദയാണ് (54) നിര്യാതയായത്. 16 വർഷമായി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയാണ്. ഹൗസ് മെയ്ഡായിരുന്നു. ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ അസീസ്. മക്കൾ: സജീർ, സജ്ന. മൃതദേഹം കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചു.
