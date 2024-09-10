Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightആമിന ഹജ്ജുമ്മ...
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 10:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 10:49 AM GMT

    ആമിന ഹജ്ജുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആമിന ഹജ്ജുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി
    cancel

    കോഴിക്കോട്: കുന്ദമംഗലം നെടുങ്കണ്ടത്തിൽ ആമിന ഹജ്ജുമ്മ (90) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ് പരേതനായ ഭൂപതി ഇമ്പിച്ചാലി ഹാജി. മക്കൾ: ആമിന, മറിയ, പരേതയായ സലീമ, ജാബിർ, ഉസ്മാൻ കുട്ടി, റഫീഖ്, ജലീൽ, റസീന, ഷമീർ, ജസീമ, ഷംസിദ്. മരുമക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ കരീം കൊടുവള്ളി, പരേതനായ മമ്മദ് കോയ മൂഴിക്കൽ, അബ്ദുറഹീം കരുവംപൊയിൽ (റിട്ട.എൻജിനീയർ കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബി), മജീദ് മാസ്റ്റർ പൂനൂർ, (റിട്ട:അധ്യാപകൻ, ചക്കാലക്കൽ സ്കൂൾ), ഇബ്രാഹിം ഓമശ്ശേരി (ഖത്തർ), സലാഹുദ്ദീൻ കാരന്തൂർ (എൻജിനീയർ ദുബൈ), എംഎ. സുമയ്യ, സുഹറ സി.വി. മൂഴിക്കൽ, സീനത്ത് കിണാശ്ശേരി, അസ്മ ചെലവൂർ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:death news
    News Summary - Kozhikode Death news
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick