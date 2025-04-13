Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2025 9:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2025 9:41 AM IST

    കൊടുവള്ളി മുനിസിപ്പൽ കൗൺസിലർ പി.കെ. സുബൈര്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    കൊടുവള്ളി മുനിസിപ്പൽ കൗൺസിലർ പി.കെ. സുബൈര്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
    കൊടുവള്ളി: മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി മോഡേൺ ബസാര്‍ ഡിവിഷന്‍ കൗണ്‍സിലറും ആരോഗ്യ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥിരം സമിതി മുൻ ചെയർമാനുമായിരുന്ന പാലക്കുന്നുമ്മല്‍ പി.കെ. സുബൈര്‍ (47) നിര്യാതനായി.

    വൈറ്റ്ഗാര്‍ഡ് ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ, പി.ടി.എച്ച് ഭാരവാഹി, ടൗൺ യൂത്ത് ലീഗ് ഭാരവാഹി എന്നീ നിലകളിൽ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്നു. ജീവകാരുണ്യ- സന്നദ്ധ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകനായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ അബ്ദുല്ല. ഭാര്യ: ഉമ്മു ഹബീബ. മക്കള്‍: ഹസ്ബി, ഷമ്മാസ്, ആയിശ, ദയാന്‍. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 1.15ന് കൊടുവള്ളി ടൗണ്‍ ജുമാമസ്ജിദില്‍.


