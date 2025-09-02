Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sept 2025 3:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sept 2025 3:06 PM IST

    കല്ലേരി പൊയിൽ ശംസിയ നിര്യാതയായി

    കല്ലേരി പൊയിൽ ശംസിയ നിര്യാതയായി
    വില്യാപ്പള്ളി: കല്ലേരി പൊയിൽ ശംസിയ (46) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ്: ആരിഫ് കുയി മ്പിൽ (റിട്ട. അധ്യാപകർ കുഞ്ഞാലി മരക്കാർ ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂൾ കോട്ടക്കൽ), പിതാവ്: പൊയിൽ കുഞ്ഞമ്മദ് (റിട്ട. ഹെഡ്മാസ്ററർ റഹ്മാനിയ ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂൾ ആയ ഞ്ചേരി, സെക്രട്ടറി പറമ്പിൽ ജുമാ മസ്ജീദ് മഹല്ല് കമ്മറ്റി), മാതാവ്: റാബിയ ചെട്ട്യാം വീട്ടിൽ. മക്കൾ: ശഹാന, ശറഫ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: സാജിദ, ശബ്ന.

    TAGS:Obituary
