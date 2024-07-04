Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    4 July 2024
    4 July 2024

    കദിയ നിര്യാതയായി

    kadiya
     കദിയ

    തറോപ്പയിൽ: പരേതനായ പുതിയെടുത്ത് കുഞ്ഞമ്മദിൻ്റെ ഭാര്യ പുതിയെടുത്ത് കദിയ (85) നിര്യാതയായി.

    മക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ കരീം (ഷാർജ) അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തീഫ് (കോയമ്പത്തൂർ).

    TAGS:Deathnews
    News Summary - Kadia passed away
