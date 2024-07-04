കദിയ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 July 2024 5:03 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 July 2024 5:03 AM GMT
News Summary - Kadia passed away
തറോപ്പയിൽ: പരേതനായ പുതിയെടുത്ത് കുഞ്ഞമ്മദിൻ്റെ ഭാര്യ പുതിയെടുത്ത് കദിയ (85) നിര്യാതയായി.
മക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ കരീം (ഷാർജ) അബ്ദുൽ ലത്തീഫ് (കോയമ്പത്തൂർ).
