Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Aug 2025 9:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Aug 2025 9:27 PM IST

    കടപ്പറമ്പിൽ മാധവൻ നായർ നിര്യാതനായി

    കടപ്പറമ്പിൽ മാധവൻ നായർ നിര്യാതനായി
    ഫാറൂഖ് കോളജ്: ഫറോക്ക് ചുങ്കം തിരിച്ചിലങ്ങാടിയിലെ വിമുക്തഭടൻ കടപ്പറമ്പിൽ മാധവൻ നായർ (91) നിര്യാതനായി. കോഴിക്കോട് കമ്മീഷണർ ഓഫിസിലെ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനുമായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: കൊട്ടമ്പുലാക്കൽ ലക്ഷ്മിക്കുട്ടിയമ്മ. മക്കൾ: അനിത, അജയ. മരുമകൻ: കൊച്ചിൻ ഷിപ്പിയാർഡിൽ നിന്ന് റിട്ടയർ ചെയ്ത നളിനാക്ഷൻ. സംസ്കാരം നാളെ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 മണിക്ക് ഗോതീശ്വരം ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.

    News Summary - Kadaparambil Madhavan Nair passes away
