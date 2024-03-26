Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
26 March 2024
Updated Ondate_range 26 March 2024 2:52 PM GMT
ഇമ്പിച്ചിക്കോയ നിര്യാതനായി
News Summary - Impichikoya passed away
മരുമക്കൾ: ശെരീഫ് ബേപ്പൂർ, എറമാക്ക വീട്ടിൽ ഷാജഹാൻ, പയനിങ്കൽ റിയാസ്. മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്ക്കാരം ഇന്ന് (ചൊവ്വ) രാത്രി 10: 15ന് കണ്ണംപറമ്പ് പള്ളിയിൽ.
കോഴിക്കോട്: ചെറിയ ഒറ്റയിൽ ഇമ്പിച്ചിക്കോയ (സി.ഒ. ബിച്ചു-83) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ പി.എൻ.എം. മാളിയക്കൽ ഫാത്തിമ്മബി. മക്കൾ: പി.എൻ.എം. അലി, കുഞ്ഞു, മെറീന, സോണിയ.
