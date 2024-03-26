Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightഇമ്പിച്ചിക്കോയ...
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2024 2:52 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2024 2:52 PM GMT

    ഇമ്പിച്ചിക്കോയ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Impichikoya
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇമ്പിച്ചിക്കോയ

    കോഴിക്കോട്: ചെറിയ ഒറ്റയിൽ ഇമ്പിച്ചിക്കോയ (സി.ഒ. ബിച്ചു-83) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ പി.എൻ.എം. മാളിയക്കൽ ഫാത്തിമ്മബി. മക്കൾ: പി.എൻ.എം. അലി, കുഞ്ഞു, മെറീന, സോണിയ.

    മരുമക്കൾ: ശെരീഫ് ബേപ്പൂർ, എറമാക്ക വീട്ടിൽ ഷാജഹാൻ, പയനിങ്കൽ റിയാസ്. മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്ക്കാരം ഇന്ന് (ചൊവ്വ) രാത്രി 10: 15ന് കണ്ണംപറമ്പ് പള്ളിയിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Impichikoya passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X