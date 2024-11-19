Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 5:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 5:59 AM GMT

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ക​ബീ​ർ
    ക​ബീ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ബാ​ലു​ശ്ശേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ക​രു​മ​ല വ​ലി​യ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​ബീ​ർ (52) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹൂ​റ​യി​ൽ ക​ഫ്​​തീ​രി​യ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി ഏ​ഴു വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഫ​സീ​ല. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഫി​നു ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, ഐ​ഷ ലി​യ.

