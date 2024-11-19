Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Nov 2024 5:59 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Nov 2024 5:59 AM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Heart attack- Kozhikode native passed away in Bahrain
മനാമ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് കോഴിക്കോട് ബാലുശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കരുമല വലിയവീട്ടിൽ കബീർ (52) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഹൂറയിൽ കഫ്തീരിയ ജീവനക്കാരനായി ഏഴു വർഷമായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഫസീല. മക്കൾ: ഫിനു ഫാത്തിമ, ഐഷ ലിയ.
