Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2024 12:49 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2024 12:49 PM GMT

    മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് ആരോഗ്യപ്രവർത്തക മരിച്ചു

    meghna 98797
    മേഘ്ന

    കോഴിക്കോട്: മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് ആരോഗ്യപ്രവർത്തക മരിച്ചു. വേളം ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്തിലെ തീക്കുനി സ്വദേശി മേഘ്ന (24)യാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    കുറ്റ്യാടി ഗവ. താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിലെ അനസ്തേഷ്യ വിഭാഗം ജീവനക്കാരിയാണ്. അച്ഛൻ: വരിക്കോട്ട് നാണു (ബഹ്റൈൻ). അമ്മ: കമല. സഹോദരി: ഷോണിമ.

    TAGS:hepatitisjaundicehealth worker
