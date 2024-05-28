Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 May 2024 12:49 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 May 2024 12:49 PM GMT
മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് ആരോഗ്യപ്രവർത്തക മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - health worker died of jaundice in kozhikkode
കോഴിക്കോട്: മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് ആരോഗ്യപ്രവർത്തക മരിച്ചു. വേളം ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്തിലെ തീക്കുനി സ്വദേശി മേഘ്ന (24)യാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
കുറ്റ്യാടി ഗവ. താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയിലെ അനസ്തേഷ്യ വിഭാഗം ജീവനക്കാരിയാണ്. അച്ഛൻ: വരിക്കോട്ട് നാണു (ബഹ്റൈൻ). അമ്മ: കമല. സഹോദരി: ഷോണിമ.
