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Madhyamam
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    ഫരീദ നിര്യാതയായി

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    ഫരീദ നിര്യാതയായി
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    ഫരീദ

    കോഴിക്കോട്: ചാലിയം വട്ടപ്പറമ്പിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന താഴത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുൽ വാഹിദിന്‍റെ (പെയ്ൻ്റർ) ഭാര്യ ഫരീദ (54) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ഫർസീന, ഫാസിൽ, ഫെബിൻ. മരുമക്കൾ: യാസീൻ വയനാട്, ഫാത്തിമ മെഹജബിൻ.

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    News Summary - Farida passed away.
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