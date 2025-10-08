Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 8:24 PM IST
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 8:24 PM IST

    ഈ​ന്തൂ​ളിക​ണ്ടി ഫൈ​സ​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Endulikandi Faisal
    ഈ​ന്തൂ​ളിക​ണ്ടി ഫൈ​സ​ൽ

    ഈസ്റ്റ് ​വെള്ളിമാടുകുന്ന്: പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ ഈ​ന്തൂ​ളിക​ണ്ടി കാ​ദി​രി​ക്കോ​യയുടെ മകൻ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ (50) നിര്യാതനായി. ഉ​മ്മ സൈ​ന​ബ. ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​ജ്ന. മ​ക​ൾ: ഹ​ന്ന ദി​ൽ​ഷ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: റ​സി​യ, ജാ​സ്മി​ൻ, ന​ദീ​റ, സീ​ന​ത്ത്, ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ, മും​താ​സ്, നൂ​ർ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ.

