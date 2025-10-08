Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Oct 2025 8:24 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Oct 2025 8:24 PM IST
ഈസ്റ്റ് വെള്ളിമാടുകുന്ന്: പരേതനായ ഈന്തൂളികണ്ടി കാദിരിക്കോയയുടെ മകൻ ഫൈസൽ (50) നിര്യാതനായി. ഉമ്മ സൈനബ. ഭാര്യ: സജ്ന. മകൾ: ഹന്ന ദിൽഷ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റസിയ, ജാസ്മിൻ, നദീറ, സീനത്ത്, ഷാജഹാൻ, മുംതാസ്, നൂർജഹാൻ.
