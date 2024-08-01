Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    date_range 1 Aug 2024 1:55 AM GMT
    ആയിഷ നിര്യാതയായി

    എളേറ്റിൽ: പരേതനായ തരുപ്പത്തിങ്ങൽ അബൂബക്കറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ആയിഷ(67) നിര്യാതയായി.മക്കൾ : റഫീഖ് , മുഹ്സിന, മുംതാസ്‌ (റിപ്പോർട്ടർ, മാധ്യമം ദിനപത്രം, കോഴിക്കോട് )

    മരുമക്കൾ : അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ (ഒഴലക്കുന്ന്‌ ), റുഖിയ (കൽപ്പറ്റ).മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30 എളേറ്റിൽ ടൗൺ ജുമ മസ്ജിദിലും ഖബറടക്കം ഒരു മണിക്ക് കണ്ണിറ്റമാക്കിൽ ജുമമസ്ജിദിലും നടക്കും.

    TAGS:death news
