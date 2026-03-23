ആടാമ്പ്ര സഫിയ നിര്യാതയായി

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exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 March 2026 11:29 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 March 2026 11:29 PM IST
ആടാമ്പ്ര സഫിയ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
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News Summary - death
കോഴിക്കോട്: അരക്കിണർ ചാക്കേരിക്കാട് ആടാമ്പ്ര ഹൗസിൽ അബൂബക്കറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ സഫിയ (65) നിര്യാതയായി. മാതാവ്: കെ.വി. കുഞ്ഞിമോൾ, മക്കൾ: ഫിറോസ്, ഫാസില. അഷ്റഫ്. മരുമക്കൾ: ജസീറ, റിയാസ്, ഷിബില സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റഷീദ, മെഹബൂബ്, നൗഷാദ്. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം, രാവിലെ 11:30ന് അരക്കിണർ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിൽ വെച്ച് നടത്തപ്പെടും. മാത്തോട്ടം ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.
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