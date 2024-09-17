Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    17 Sep 2024 2:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    17 Sep 2024 2:23 AM GMT

    ചെ​റു​വാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ മരിച്ചു

    അ​സ്​​ഹ​ർ
    അ​സ്​​ഹ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്​ ചെ​റു​വാ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​സ്​​ഹ​ർ (23) ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പി​താ​വ്​: തൊ​ള​ങ്ങ​ൽ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ നാ​സ​ർ. മാ​താ​വ്​: നാ​സ്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഹം​പാ​സി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    UAE News Obituary News
    News Summary - Cheruvadi native died in Dubai
