Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 Sep 2024 2:23 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 Sep 2024 2:23 AM GMT
ചെറുവാടി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Cheruvadi native died in Dubai
ദുബൈ: കോഴിക്കോട് ചെറുവാടി സ്വദേശി അസ്ഹർ (23) ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: തൊളങ്ങൽ അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ. മാതാവ്: നാസ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ഹംപാസിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരികയാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story