Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    3 Nov 2024 4:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    3 Nov 2024 4:59 AM GMT

    ബിച്ചാത്തു എ.വി.പി. നിര്യാതയായി

    ബിച്ചാത്തു എ.വി.പി. നിര്യാതയായി
    അരീക്കാട്: പരേതനായ മമ്മുവിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ബിച്ചാത്തു ( 90 ) അരിക്കാട് പനക്കൽ അമ്പലത്തിനു പിന്നിൽ മകൾ റംലത്തിന്റെ വസതിയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി.

    മക്കൾ എ.വി.പി മുസ്തഫ , പരേതരായ തിത്തിബി ( ജമീല ) മൊയ്തീൻകോയ,സുഹറ, റംലത്ത്. മരുമക്കൾ: ടി.കെ. സൈദ്മുഹമ്മദ് (കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ), സുബൈദ, എം.കെ. ഉസ്മാൻ (ടോപ്ഫോം). മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ഉച്ചക്ക് മാത്തോട്ടം ഖബർസ്ഥാൻ പള്ളിയിൽ.

