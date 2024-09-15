ചുണ്ടിൽ അസ്സൻകുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Sep 2024 11:11 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Sep 2024 11:11 AM GMT
ചുണ്ടിൽ അസ്സൻകുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Assankutty passed away
വടകര താഴെഅങ്ങാടി പാണ്ടികശാലവളപ്പിൽ കബറുംപുറം ചുണ്ടിൽ അസ്സൻകുട്ടി (75) നിര്യാതനായി.
പരേതയായ മൈമുവാണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കൾ: നാസർ, മനാഫ്, അസ്ലം, ആഫിസ്, മാഹില, തസ്ലീന. മരുമക്കൾ :പരേതനായ ഗഫൂർ ബാലവാടി, നസീർ മാണിയൂർ, ബദറുന്നീസ അഴിത്തല, റസിയ തിക്കോടി, ഫാസില അഴിത്തല.
