Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightചുണ്ടിൽ അസ്സൻകുട്ടി...
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 11:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 11:11 AM GMT

    ചുണ്ടിൽ അസ്സൻകുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ചുണ്ടിൽ അസ്സൻകുട്ടി നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    വടകര താഴെഅങ്ങാടി പാണ്ടികശാലവളപ്പിൽ കബറുംപുറം ചുണ്ടിൽ അസ്സൻകുട്ടി (75) നിര്യാതനായി.

    പരേതയായ മൈമുവാണ് ഭാര്യ. മക്കൾ: നാസർ, മനാഫ്, അസ്‌ലം, ആഫിസ്, മാഹില, തസ്‌ലീന. മരുമക്കൾ :പരേതനായ ഗഫൂർ ബാലവാടി, നസീർ മാണിയൂർ, ബദറുന്നീസ അഴിത്തല, റസിയ തിക്കോടി, ഫാസില അഴിത്തല.



    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ObitObit news
    News Summary - Assankutty passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick