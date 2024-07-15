അപ്പുക്കുട്ട കുറുപ്പ് നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 July 2024 10:15 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 July 2024 10:15 AM GMT
അപ്പുക്കുട്ട കുറുപ്പ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Appukutta Kurup passed away
കുരിക്കിലാട് :ശ്രീ കുറുങ്ങോട്ട് (ലക്ഷ്മിപുരം) അപ്പുക്കുട്ട കുറുപ്പ് (78-റിട്ട പോസ്റ്റ് മാസ്റ്റർ) നിര്യാതനായി. സത്യസായി സംഘടനാ പ്രവർത്തകനും സാമൂഹ്യ സാംസ്കാരിക മേഖലകളിലെ നിറ സാനിധ്യവുമായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ : സുധാരത്നം.സഹോദരങ്ങൾ : കുഞ്ഞികൃഷ്ണൻ. കെ , പത്മിനി.കെ. മക്കൾ :സായിശ്രീ, സായിലാൽ. മരുമക്കൾ : രജി കുമാർ വാണിമേൽ( റിട്ട. ആർമി), ആതിര കുറുമ്പയിൽ. സഞ്ചയനം : ബുധനാഴ്ച്ച
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story