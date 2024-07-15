Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKozhikodechevron_rightഅപ്പുക്കുട്ട കുറുപ്പ്...
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 15 July 2024 10:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 July 2024 10:15 AM GMT

    അപ്പുക്കുട്ട കുറുപ്പ് നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Appukutta Kurup
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അപ്പുക്കുട്ട കുറുപ്പ്

    കുരിക്കിലാട് :ശ്രീ കുറുങ്ങോട്ട് (ലക്ഷ്മിപുരം) അപ്പുക്കുട്ട കുറുപ്പ് (78-റിട്ട പോസ്റ്റ് മാസ്റ്റർ) നിര്യാതനായി. സത്യസായി സംഘടനാ പ്രവർത്തകനും സാമൂഹ്യ സാംസ്‌കാരിക മേഖലകളിലെ നിറ സാനിധ്യവുമായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ : സുധാരത്നം.സഹോദരങ്ങൾ : കുഞ്ഞികൃഷ്ണൻ. കെ , പത്മിനി.കെ. മക്കൾ :സായിശ്രീ, സായിലാൽ. മരുമക്കൾ : രജി കുമാർ വാണിമേൽ( റിട്ട. ആർമി), ആതിര കുറുമ്പയിൽ. സഞ്ചയനം : ബുധനാഴ്ച്ച

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Deathnews
    News Summary - Appukutta Kurup passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick