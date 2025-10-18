Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 7:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 7:56 AM IST

    ആയിഷാബി നിര്യാതയായി

    ആയിഷാബി നിര്യാതയായി
    മൂഴിക്കൽ കാവിലാടത്ത് സി.പി ഉസ്മാൻ കോയയുടെ ഭാര്യ ആഷി യാന ഹൗസിൽ ആയിഷാബി (70) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ആസിഫ് (ceramic sellers), അഷിബ. മരുമക്കൾ : ഷറഫു എ.കെ പുറക്കാട്ടിരി ( ശോഭിക വെഡിങ്സ്), ഉമ്മുൽ ഹൈറ (ദയാ മൻസിൽ പുതിയങ്ങാടി ) (മയ്യിത്ത് പുറക്കാട്ടിരി മകളുടെ വീട്ടിൽ ). മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം 1:30 മണിക്ക് ഈസ്റ്റ്‌ വെള്ളിമാട്കുന്ന് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ്

    TAGS:Death NewsKozhikode
    News Summary - Aishabi passed away
