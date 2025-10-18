ആയിഷാബി നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 Oct 2025 7:56 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Oct 2025 7:56 AM IST
ആയിഷാബി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Aishabi passed away
മൂഴിക്കൽ കാവിലാടത്ത് സി.പി ഉസ്മാൻ കോയയുടെ ഭാര്യ ആഷി യാന ഹൗസിൽ ആയിഷാബി (70) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ആസിഫ് (ceramic sellers), അഷിബ. മരുമക്കൾ : ഷറഫു എ.കെ പുറക്കാട്ടിരി ( ശോഭിക വെഡിങ്സ്), ഉമ്മുൽ ഹൈറ (ദയാ മൻസിൽ പുതിയങ്ങാടി ) (മയ്യിത്ത് പുറക്കാട്ടിരി മകളുടെ വീട്ടിൽ ). മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്കാരം 1:30 മണിക്ക് ഈസ്റ്റ് വെള്ളിമാട്കുന്ന് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story