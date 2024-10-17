Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kozhikode
    Posted On
    17 Oct 2024 12:45 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Oct 2024 12:45 PM GMT

    അബ്ദുല്ലക്കോയ നിര്യാതനായി

    അബ്ദുല്ലക്കോയ നിര്യാതനായി
    കോഴിക്കോട്: കറാനി വീട്ടിൽ കുഞ്ഞദ്ദീൻ കോയയുടെ മകൻ സൂപ്പിക്കാ വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുല്ലക്കോയ (93) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ മൂർപ്പാളി വീട്ടിൽ അയിഷബി.

    മക്കൾ: മൻസൂർ അലി (കുവൈറ്റ്), ഷഹർബാനു, അനിത. മരുമക്കൾ: ശരീഫ് ബംഗാളിവീട്, പന്തക്കലകം സൂബൈർ, പൊന്മാണിച്ചിന്റകം ശുഹൈബ. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതിന് കണ്ണംപറമ്പ് പള്ളിയിൽ.

