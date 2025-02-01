Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightകോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 1:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 1:41 PM IST

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത്

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് വ​ട​ക​ര പു​തു​പ്പ​ണം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പു​തു​ക​ണ്ടി​യി​ൽ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത് (59) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ മ​നാ​മ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സ​മാ​യി ക​ഫ്റ്റീ​രി​യ ന​ട​ത്തി വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ന്ത്യം.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: ര​ഞ്ജി​നി. ര​ണ്ട് മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Heart Attackkozhikode nativedeath news
    News Summary - Kozhikode native dies of heart attack
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X