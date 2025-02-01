Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 Feb 2025 1:41 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Feb 2025 1:41 PM IST
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Kozhikode native dies of heart attack
മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് വടകര പുതുപ്പണം സ്വദേശി പുതുകണ്ടിയിൽ രഞ്ജിത്ത് (59) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു. ബഹ്റൈനിലെ മനാമയിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ടു മാസമായി കഫ്റ്റീരിയ നടത്തി വരികയായിരുന്നു. സൽമാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ വെച്ചായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.
ഭാര്യ: രഞ്ജിനി. രണ്ട് മക്കളുണ്ട്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോവാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.
