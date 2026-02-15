Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ്

    ദോ​ഹ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കാ​ട് പേ​രാ​മ്പ്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ക​ടി​യ​ങ്ങാ​ട് ചെ​റു​കു​പ്പ മീ​ത്ത​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​രി​ങ്ക​ണ്ണി​യി​ൽ അ​ഷ്റ​ഫാ​ണ് (54) ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​​ലി​​രി​ക്കെ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പി​താ​വ്: മൊ​യ്തു. മാ​താ​വ്: മ​റി​യം: ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​ലീ​ന.

    News Summary - Kozhikode native dies in Doha
