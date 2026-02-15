Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Feb 2026 10:38 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Feb 2026 10:38 AM IST
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kozhikode native dies in Doha
ദോഹ: കോഴിക്കാട് പേരാമ്പ്ര സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കടിയങ്ങാട് ചെറുകുപ്പ മീത്തൽ വീട്ടിൽ കരിങ്കണ്ണിയിൽ അഷ്റഫാണ് (54) ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: മൊയ്തു. മാതാവ്: മറിയം: ഭാര്യ: സലീന.
