Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2024 11:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2024 12:15 PM GMT

    നാഗർകോവിൽ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു

    നാഗർകോവിൽ സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു
    സതീഷ് ആന്‍റണി

    ദോഹ: സ്വകാര്യ ഷിപ്പിങ്​ കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാരനായ നാഗർകോവിൽ സ്വദേശി സതീഷ് ആന്‍റണി (48) ഖത്തറിൽ മരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. അൻസിയാണ്​ ഭാര്യ. മക്കൾ: സഹയസ്, ജെന്നിഫർ. ആൻറണിയാണ്​ പിതാവ്​. അമ്മ ഫ്രാൻസിസ്​കൽ. ജോൺസൺ, ഷീല എന്നിവർ സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്. പ്രവാസി വെൽഫയർ റീപാട്രിയേഷൻ വിഭാഗത്തിനു കീഴിൽ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Kovalam native died in Qatar
