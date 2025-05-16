Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kottayam
    Posted On
    date_range 16 May 2025 8:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2025 8:49 AM IST

    കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസിടിച്ച് ലോട്ടറിത്തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു

    TV Varghese
    കോട്ടയം: കെ.എസ്.ആർ.ടി.സി ബസിടിച്ച് ലോട്ടറിത്തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു. കോട്ടയം-കുമളി റോഡിൽ വെള്ളൂർ ഡയറ്റിന് സമീപം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി 8.30നായിരുന്നു അപകടം. മീനടം തണ്ടാനിക്കൽ കടുപ്പിൽ ടി.വി. വർഗീസ് (കുഞ്ഞ്-59) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ലോട്ടറി വിൽപനക്ക് ശേഷം മീനടത്തെ വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെ പിന്നിലൂടെ വന്ന ബസ് ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഏലിയാമ്മ വർഗീസ്. മകൾ: ജിൻസി. പാമ്പാടി പൊലീസ് മേൽനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    TAGS:KSRTCAccidents
