ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Nov 2024 2:19 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 Nov 2024 2:30 PM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kottayam native died in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടന്ന് ഒമാനില് നിര്യാതനായി. താഴത്തങ്ങാടിയിലെ കിഴക്കെതിൽ കെ.എം. അക്ബർ (73) ആണ് അൽഖുദിൽ മരിച്ചത്.
പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ. ഭാര്യ: സാബിറ അക്ബർ. മക്കൾ: സിയം അക്ബർ, പരേതയായ സബിത അക്ബർ. മരുമകൾ: ഫാത്തിമ. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി 7.30ന്. അമിറാത്ത് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കം നടത്തുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story