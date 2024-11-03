Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kottayam
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Nov 2024 2:19 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Nov 2024 2:30 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു
    മസ്കത്ത്: കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടന്ന് ഒമാനില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. താഴത്തങ്ങാടിയിലെ കിഴക്കെതിൽ കെ.എം. അക്ബർ (73) ആണ് അൽഖുദിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ. ഭാര്യ: സാബിറ അക്ബർ. മക്കൾ: സിയം അക്ബർ, പരേതയായ സബിത അക്ബർ. മരുമകൾ: ഫാത്തിമ. മയ്യിത്ത് നമസ്കാരം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി 7.30ന്. അമിറാത്ത് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കം നടത്തുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:obit news
    News Summary - Kottayam native died in Oman
