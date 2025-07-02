Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kottayam
    Posted On
    date_range 2 July 2025 6:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 July 2025 6:32 PM IST

    മാളികവീട്ടിൽ ഖദീജ ബീവി നിര്യാതയായി

    Khadija Bibi
    എരുമേലി: മാളികവീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ സമദിന്‍റെ ഭാര്യ ഖദീജ ബീവി (86) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ഇർഷാദ് (ഖത്തർ), ഹാരിസ് (ഖത്തർ), വഹിദ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഷൈലജ, റമീജ, മുഹമ്മദ് അൻസാരി (പാറത്തോട്). ഖബറടക്കം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരു മണിക്ക് എരുമേലി മുസ്‌ലിം ജമാഅത്ത് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Khadija Bibi passed away
