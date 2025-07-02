മാളികവീട്ടിൽ ഖദീജ ബീവി നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
2 July 2025
2 July 2025
മാളികവീട്ടിൽ ഖദീജ ബീവി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Khadija Bibi passed away
എരുമേലി: മാളികവീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ സമദിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ഖദീജ ബീവി (86) നിര്യാതയായി. മക്കൾ: ഇർഷാദ് (ഖത്തർ), ഹാരിസ് (ഖത്തർ), വഹിദ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഷൈലജ, റമീജ, മുഹമ്മദ് അൻസാരി (പാറത്തോട്). ഖബറടക്കം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരു മണിക്ക് എരുമേലി മുസ്ലിം ജമാഅത്ത് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
