Madhyamam
    Kottayam
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2025 9:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2025 9:52 PM IST

    കരിപ്പായിൽ നാസർ നിര്യാതനായി

    കരിപ്പായിൽ നാസർ നിര്യാതനായി
    കാഞ്ഞിരപ്പള്ളി: പട്ടിമറ്റം കരിപ്പായിൽ നാസർ (61) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: ഷക്കീല പുതുപ്പറമ്പിൽ. മക്കൾ: നിസാബ്, നിസാമോൾ. മരുമക്കൾ: നൗഷാദ് (പത്തനംതിട്ട), ഷാരിഖ (പെരിയാർ). ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30ന് പട്ടിമറ്റം മുഹിയുദ്ദീൻ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    Girl in a jacket

