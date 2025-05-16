Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kottayam
    16 May 2025 8:45 AM IST
    16 May 2025 8:45 AM IST

    ബൈക്കിൽ സഞ്ചരിക്കവെ ടോറ‌സ് ലോറി കയറി വീട്ടമ്മ മരിച്ചു

    Suja
    കോട്ടയം: ജോലി കഴിഞ്ഞ് ഭർത്താവിനൊപ്പം ബൈക്കിൽ വീട്ടിലേക്കു മടങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെ വീട്ടമ്മ ടോറസ് ലോറി കയറി മരിച്ചു. വാകത്താനം നാലുന്നാക്കൽ കിഴക്കേക്കര സുജ (49) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി ഏഴു മണിയോടെ ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി എസ്.എച്ച്. ജംങ്ഷനിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

    ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരിയിൽ നിന്ന് തുണിക്കടയിലെ ജോലി കഴിഞ്ഞ് ഭർത്താവ് സാം തോമസിനൊപ്പം വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു സുജ. മൃതദേഹം ചെത്തിപ്പുഴ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ. മക്കൾ: സക്ക സാം, ജോർജി. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട്.

    News Summary - Housewife dies after being hit by a Taurus lorry
