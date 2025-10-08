ഐഷ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Oct 2025 11:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Oct 2025 11:41 PM IST
News Summary - Aisha passed away
കാഞ്ഞിരപ്പള്ളി: പട്ടിമറ്റം മധുരവീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ കാസീം റാവുത്തറുടെ ഭാര്യ ഐഷ (94) നിര്യാതയായി. കബറടക്കം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12ന് പട്ടിമറ്റം മുഹുയിദ്ദീൻ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ. മക്കൾ: പരേതനായ ഇസ്മായിൽ, നാസർ, ഷെമിയ, ഷൈല. മരുമക്കൾ: നൂർസലാം, ലത്തീഫ്, സഫിയ, ഷൈലജ.
