Madhyamam
    Kottayam
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 11:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 11:41 PM IST

    ഐഷ നിര്യാതയായി

    aisha
    ഐഷ

    Listen to this Article

    കാഞ്ഞിരപ്പള്ളി: പട്ടിമറ്റം മധുരവീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ കാസീം റാവുത്തറുടെ ഭാര്യ ഐഷ (94) നിര്യാതയായി. കബറടക്കം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12ന് പട്ടിമറ്റം മുഹുയിദ്ദീൻ ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ. മക്കൾ: പരേതനായ ഇസ്മായിൽ, നാസർ, ഷെമിയ, ഷൈല. മരുമക്കൾ: നൂർസലാം, ലത്തീഫ്, സഫിയ, ഷൈലജ.

    AishaKottayamLatest NewsObituary
