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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightകോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 1 July 2026 7:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2026 7:52 AM IST

    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    കു​ര്യ​ൻ വ​ർ​ക്കി

    ദോഹ: കോ​ട്ട​യം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ വൈ​ക്കം തോ​ട്ട​കം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പ​ന്ത​ല്ലൂ​ർ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ കു​ര്യ​ൻ വ​ർ​ക്കി (51) ഹൃ​ദ​യ​സ്തം​ഭ​നം മൂ​ലം ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഐ​ൻ​ ഖാ​ലി​ദ്ൽ മരിച്ചു.

    പി​താ​വ്: വ​ർ​ക്കി. മാ​താ​വ്: ക​ത്രി​ക്കു​ട്ടി വ​ർ​ക്കി.ഭാ​ര്യ : സി​സി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്. ന​ട​പ​ടി ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃതദേഹം ​കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​യ​ർ​വേ​ർ​സി​ൽ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ട് പോ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് കെ​.എം.​.സി​സി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ അ​ൽ ഇ​ഹ്‌​സാ​ൻ മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് പ​രി​പാ​ല​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു

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    TAGS:dieskottayam nativeqatar​
    News Summary - Kottayam native dies in Qatar
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