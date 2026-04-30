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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKollamchevron_rightസുബൈദ ബീവി നിര്യാതയായി
    Kollam
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2026 7:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2026 7:08 PM IST

    സുബൈദ ബീവി നിര്യാതയായി

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    സുബൈദ ബീവി നിര്യാതയായി
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    സുബൈദ ബീവി

    കൊല്ലം: മടത്തറ വേങ്കൊല്ല തേരിക്കടയിൽ റോഡുവിള പുത്തൻവീട്ടിൽ സലാഹുദ്ദീന്‍റെ ഭാര്യ സുബൈദ ബീവി (72) നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതരായ മുഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞ്, സാലിഹ ഉമ്മാൾ എന്നിവരാണ് മാതാപിതാക്കൾ.

    മക്കൾ: നിസാറുദ്ദീൻ (അൽ ഖർജ്, സൗദി), നജീല ബീവി, നസീറ ബീവി. മരുമക്കൾ: ബുഹാരി, നുജൂം, റീന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബൂബക്കർ (പരേതൻ), ഇബ്രാഹിം, അബ്ദുൽ ജബ്ബാർ (പരേതൻ), ഖദീജ ബീവി, റുഖിയ ബീവി, റഹ്മ ബീവി.

    ഖബറടക്കം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ കൊച്ചുകലുങ്ക് മുസ്ലിം ജമാഅത്ത് ഖബറിസ്ഥാനിൽ.

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