Madhyamam
    Kollam
    Kollam
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2023 12:23 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2023 1:13 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: ആലഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    Robi
    അഞ്ചൽ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് യുവാവ് ദുബൈയിൽ മരിച്ചു. ആലഞ്ചേരി റോബി മന്ദിരത്തിൽ റോബി(45) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു. മരണ വിവരം കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് വീട്ടിൽ അറിയിച്ചത്. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട് .

    ഭാര്യ: പ്രീത.മക്കൾ: ദേവിപ്രിയ, ലക്ഷ്മി പ്രിയ.

