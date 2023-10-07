ഹൃദയാഘാതം: ആലഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Oct 2023 12:23 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Oct 2023 1:13 PM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: ആലഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - youth from alencheri died by heart attack in Dubai
അഞ്ചൽ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് യുവാവ് ദുബൈയിൽ മരിച്ചു. ആലഞ്ചേരി റോബി മന്ദിരത്തിൽ റോബി(45) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു. മരണ വിവരം കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് വീട്ടിൽ അറിയിച്ചത്. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട് .
ഭാര്യ: പ്രീത.മക്കൾ: ദേവിപ്രിയ, ലക്ഷ്മി പ്രിയ.
