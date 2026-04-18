സാദിഖ് നിര്യാതനായി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 April 2026 10:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 April 2026 10:28 AM IST
സാദിഖ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Sadiq passed away
കൊല്ലം: കോട്ടയ്ക്കകം വാർഡിൽ തുണ്ടിൽ സാദിഖ് (59) നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ ബാബ്ജി മുഹമ്മദ് താഹയുടെ മകനാണ്. ഖബറടക്കം ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന്. ഭാര്യ: ഷീബ. മക്കൾ: ഹാജിറ, ഷാഹുൽ. മരുമകൻ: ഷാരൂഖ് ഖാൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഹസീന, അഡ്വ. സിയാദ്, സുൽഫിക്കർ.
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