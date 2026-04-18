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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKollamchevron_rightസാദിഖ് നിര്യാതനായി
    Kollam
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2026 10:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2026 10:28 AM IST

    സാദിഖ് നിര്യാതനായി

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    സാദിഖ് നിര്യാതനായി
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    സാദിഖ്

    കൊല്ലം: കോട്ടയ്ക്കകം വാർഡിൽ തുണ്ടിൽ സാദിഖ് (59) നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ ബാബ്ജി മുഹമ്മദ് താഹയു​ടെ മകനാണ്. ഖബറടക്കം ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന്. ഭാര്യ: ഷീബ. മക്കൾ: ഹാജിറ, ഷാഹുൽ. മരുമകൻ: ഷാരൂഖ് ഖാൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഹസീന, അഡ്വ. സിയാദ്, സുൽഫിക്കർ.

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