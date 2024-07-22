Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 July 2024
22 July 2024
റാസല്ഖൈമയില് മലയാളി യുവതി മരിച്ചനിലയില്text_fields
News Summary - Malayali woman died in Ras Al Khaimah
റാസല്ഖൈമ: കൊല്ലം നെടുങ്ങോലം സ്വദേശിനിയും റാസല്ഖൈമയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ഹോട്ടലിലെ ജീവനക്കാരിയുമായിരുന്ന ഗൗരി മധുസൂദനന് (28) കെട്ടിടത്തില് നിന്ന് വീണ് മരിച്ച നിലയില് കണ്ടെത്തി. നാല് ദിവസം മുമ്പായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. മധുസൂദനന് മാധവന് പിള്ള-രോഹിണി പെരേര ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകളാണ്.
