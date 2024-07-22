Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kollam
    Posted On
    22 July 2024 1:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2024 1:23 AM GMT

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ല്‍

    ഗൗ​രി മ​ധു​സൂ​ദ​ന​ന്‍
    ഗൗ​രി മ​ധു​സൂ​ദ​ന​ന്‍

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: കൊ​ല്ലം നെ​ദു​ങ്ങോ​ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യും റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഗൗ​രി മ​ധു​സൂ​ദ​ന​ന്‍ (28) കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. നാ​ല് ദി​വ​സം മു​മ്പാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. മ​ധു​സൂ​ദ​ന​ന്‍ മാ​ധ​വ​ന്‍ പി​ള്ള-​രോ​ഹി​ണി പെ​രേ​ര ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ളാ​ണ്.

