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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKollamchevron_rightകൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി...
    Kollam
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2026 9:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2026 9:56 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    രാഹുൽ

    അബൂദബി: ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ മരിച്ചു. കൊല്ലം തൃക്കടവൂർ കോട്ടയ്ക്കകം രാഹുലം വീട്ടിൽ രാജേന്ദ്രൻ പിള്ള (റിട്ട. എസ്​.ഐ) യുടെയും കെ. ശാന്തകുമാരി (റിട്ട. ഗവ. നഴ്​സിങ്​ സൂപ്പർ വൈസർ) യുടെയും മകൻ രാഹുൽ (36) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബൂദബിയിലെ അഹല്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ അനസ്തേഷ്യ ടെക്‌നീഷ്യൻ ആയിരുന്നു. മകൾ: നൈക രാഹുൽ. സഹേദരി ആർ.എസ്​ രഞ്ജു. സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട് നടക്കും.Rahul obit

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    TAGS:ObitabudabiKollam
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