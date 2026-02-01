മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകൻ കടപുഴ സന്ദീപ് നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
1 Feb 2026 8:03 PM IST
1 Feb 2026 8:51 PM IST
മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകൻ കടപുഴ സന്ദീപ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Journalist Kadapuzha Sandeep passes away
ശാസ്താംകോട്ട: മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകൻ പടിഞ്ഞാറേ കല്ലട കടപുഴ കാമ്പീലഴികത്ത് രാധാകൃഷ്ണപിള്ളയുടെയും സരസ്വതി അമ്മയുടെയും മകൻ സന്ദീപ് (45) നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഇന്നലെ ഉച്ചയോടെയായിരുന്നു മരണം. സംസ്കാരം നടത്തി.
മംഗളം ദിനപത്രം, ദൃശ്യ ന്യൂസ് എന്നിവയിൽ റിപ്പോർട്ടറും കുന്നത്തൂർ പ്രസ്ക്ലബ് ഭാരവാഹിയുമായിരുന്നു. മകൾ: പ്ലസ് ടു വിദ്യാർഥിനിയായ ഗൗരി.
