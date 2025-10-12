Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightകൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Oct 2025 10:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Oct 2025 10:45 AM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നി​സാ​മു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കൊ​ല്ലം ത​ഴ​വ പു​തു​പ്പു​റ​ക്ക​ൽ കി​ഴ​ക്ക​തി​ൽ നി​സാ​മു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (48) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ത​ഴ​വ മു​സ്‌​ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത് മു​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഹ​നീ​ഫ​യു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​ഫി​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഇ​ഹ്‌​സാ​ൻ, ഹൈ​റാ പ​ർ​വീ​ൻ. ഒ​രു സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsGulf Newskollam nativeObituary
    News Summary - Kollam native dies in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X