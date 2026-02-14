Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    14 Feb 2026 8:09 PM IST
    14 Feb 2026 8:09 PM IST

    കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ദോഹ: തൃശൂർ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ അഴീക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ഷഫീർ കല്ലുങ്ങൽ ആണ് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചത്. 38 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. 10 വർഷത്തിലധികമായി ഖത്തർ പ്രവാസിയായ ഷഫീർ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ഡ്രൈവറാണ്.

    പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ കരീം. മാതാവ്: ലൈല കരീം. ഭാര്യ: ജസ്‌ല. മകൾ: ഐറ സംറിൻ. കെ.എം.സി.സി അൽ ഇഹ്‌സാൻ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെയും ജോലി ചെയുന്ന സ്ഥാപനത്തിന്റെയും നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    News Summary - Kodungallur native passes away in Doha
