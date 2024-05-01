Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    date_range 1 May 2024 3:55 PM GMT
    കെ.കെ. ഇബ്രാഹിം ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി

    കെ.കെ. ഇബ്രാഹിം ഹാജി നിര്യാതനായി
    വില്ല്യാപ്പള്ളി: കണിയാങ്കണ്ടി താഴ കെ.കെ. ഇബ്രാഹിം ഹാജി (89 ) നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം ബേപ്പൂർ ഫിഷറീസ് വകുപ്പിൽ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: ആഷിഖ് (ഖത്തർ), ജാസ്മിൻ. മരുമക്കൾ: ജസീറ (മീത്തലായഞ്ചേരി), റഷീദ് മലോൽ (തലായി).

    സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതരായ മമ്മു ഹാജി, കെ.കെ അബദുല്ല (വില്യാപ്പള്ളി ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്ത് മുൻ പ്രസിഡൻറ്), മൂസ, പോക്കർ, അന്ത്രു ഹാജി, പാത്തു.

