Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2025 8:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2025 8:54 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കിനാലൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കിനാലൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി:കോഴിക്കോട് ബാലുശ്ശേരി കിനാലൂർ ഏഴുകണ്ടി ചാക്കിയോളി മുജീബ് (52) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം. കുവൈത്തിൽ വിവിധ ജോലികൾ ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ ചാക്കിയോളി അബു. മാതാവ്: സൈനബ. ഭാര്യമാർ: ഫാത്തിമ,മാജിദ. മക്കൾ: സൈനബ്, സീനത്ത്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്കു കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി.

    TAGS:Heart AttackgulfnewsKuwaitKozhikodeObituary
    News Summary - Kinalur native Mujeeb passes away in Kuwait
