ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കിനാലൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 26 Oct 2025 8:36 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Oct 2025 8:54 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കിനാലൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kinalur native Mujeeb passes away in Kuwait
Listen to this Article
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി:കോഴിക്കോട് ബാലുശ്ശേരി കിനാലൂർ ഏഴുകണ്ടി ചാക്കിയോളി മുജീബ് (52) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം. കുവൈത്തിൽ വിവിധ ജോലികൾ ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ ചാക്കിയോളി അബു. മാതാവ്: സൈനബ. ഭാര്യമാർ: ഫാത്തിമ,മാജിദ. മക്കൾ: സൈനബ്, സീനത്ത്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്കു കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story