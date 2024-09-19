പുലിക്കോടൻ കുഞ്ഞിരാമൻ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Sep 2024 3:54 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Sep 2024 3:54 AM GMT
പുലിക്കോടൻ കുഞ്ഞിരാമൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - pulikodan kunhiraman passes away
മടിക്കൈ: മടിക്കൈ മേക്കാട്ടെ പുലിക്കോടൻ കുഞ്ഞിരാമൻ (75) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ നാരായണി. മകൻ: സുനിൽ കുമാർ (സി.പി.എം മടിക്കൈ മേക്കാട്ട് ടൗൺ ബ്രാഞ്ച് സെക്രട്ടറി), എം. ശുഭ (മലയാളം അധ്യാപിക, ചട്ടഞ്ചാൽ ഹയർസെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂൾ). മരുമക്കൾ: രവീന്ദ്രൻ രാവണേശ്വരം (ചീഫ് റിപ്പോർട്ടർ, മാധ്യമം, കാസർകോട്), രാധിക.
