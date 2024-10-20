Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kasaragod
    Posted On
    20 Oct 2024 11:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Oct 2024 11:05 AM GMT

    അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ നിര്യാതനായി

    അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ നിര്യാതനായി
    തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ: ടൗണിലെ പർവീൻ സോഫാ വർക്സ് ഉടമ വടക്കെ കൊവ്വലിലെ കെ. അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ (ഖാഊച്ച-85) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: എം. സുഹറ. മക്കൾ: സാജിദ, ഹാരിസ്, അബ്ദുൽനാസർ, ആബിദ്, അയ്യൂബ് (ദുബൈ).

    മരുമക്കൾ: കെ. റഹീമ പൂച്ചോൽ, ഷഫീന കൈതക്കാട്, ഫർഹാന വെള്ളാപ്പ്, ഷാഹിന വെള്ളൂർ, പരേതനായ ടി.എം.സി. അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദർ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: കുഞ്ഞാമിന, പരേതരായ അബ്ദുല്ല, സൈനബ, ഫാത്തിമ.

