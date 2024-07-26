മുഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞി നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 July 2024 5:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 July 2024 5:46 AM GMT
മുഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - muhammad kunhi
തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ: ടൗണിൽ വെള്ളാപ്പ് റോഡിൽ വാച് മെക്കാനിക് ആയിരുന്ന അക്കരമ്മൽ മായിന്റീലെ സി. മുഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞി(70) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: എം.ടി.പി ഫാത്തിമത് സുഹറ. മക്കൾ: അൻവർ, നൗഫൽ(ഖത്തർ). മരുമക്കൾ: ടി.സുഹൈറ, റിസ്വാന ബീരിച്ചേരി.
