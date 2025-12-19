Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kasaragod
    Kasaragod
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Dec 2025 9:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Dec 2025 9:01 PM IST

    എം. ആയിഷ നിര്യാതയായി

    M. Ayesha
    Listen to this Article

    തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ: തങ്കയം താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രി പരിസരത്തെ പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ മജീദ് ഹാജിയുടെ ഭാര്യ എം. ആയിഷ (80) നിര്യാതയായി.

    മക്കൾ: റംല, സൗദത്ത്, എം. അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ്‌ (റിട്ട. പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ, പൂക്കോയ തങ്ങൾ സ്മാരക വി.എച്ച്.എസ്, കൈക്കോട്ടുകടവ്), മിസ്റിയ, മുഹമ്മദ് കുഞ്ഞി (ആയിഷ ഓൺലൈൻ സർവീസസ്, തങ്കയം), നസീമ, ശുഹൈബ് (മാട്രസ് വേൾഡ്, തങ്കയം).

    മരുമക്കൾ: കാസിം, അബ്ദുറഹീം, അബ്ദുല്ല, അസ്മാബി (ഹെഡ് മിസ്ട്രസ്, കൊട്ടോടി ഗവ. ഹൈസ്‌കൂൾ), സലീന, റുഖിയ, പരേതനായ മഹമൂദ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: പരേതരായ സുലൈമാൻ, കുഞ്ഞഹമ്മദ്, മഹമൂദ്, അസൈനാർ, ബിഫാത്തിമ, മറിയുമ്മ.

