Madhyamam
    Kasaragod
    Kasaragod
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 12:36 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 12:36 PM GMT

    ബി.ജെ.പി കുമ്പള മണ്ഡലം സെക്രട്ടറി വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

    കാസർകോട്: ബന്തിയോട് വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി കുമ്പള മണ്ഡലം സെക്രട്ടറി മരിച്ചു. ഉപ്പള പ്രതാപ് നഗർ സ്വദേശി ധൻരാജ്(40)ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ധൻരാജ് സഞ്ചരിച്ച സ്കൂട്ടറും കാറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചാണ് അപകടം.

    അപകടസ്ഥലത്തുവെന്ന് തന്നെ ധൻരാജ് മരിച്ചു. മൃതദേഹം ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    TAGS:accidentKasargod
