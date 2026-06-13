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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKannurchevron_rightവി.എൻ. അൻസൽ അന്തരിച്ചു
    Kannur
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2026 10:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2026 10:41 AM IST

    വി.എൻ. അൻസൽ അന്തരിച്ചു

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    വി.എൻ. അൻസൽ അന്തരിച്ചു
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    വി.എൻ. അൻസൽ

    കണ്ണൂർ: കേരള പത്രപ്രവർത്ത യൂനിയൻ ജില്ലാ - സംസ്ഥാന ആദ്യകാല ഭാരവാഹിയായും ചന്ദ്രിക, മെട്രോ, ലുക്ക് പത്രങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖകനുമായിരുന്ന വി.എൻ. അൻസൽ (59) അന്തരിച്ചു. പോണ്ടിച്ചേരിയിലെ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. വൈകീട്ട് 4 മണിയോടെ മൃതദേഹം കുറുവയിലെ വീട്ടിലെത്തും. വളപട്ടണത്തെ പരേതനായ കെ.എൽ അബ്ദുസലാമിന്റെയും വി.എൻ. സുബൈദയുടെയും മകനാണ് അൻസൽ.

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