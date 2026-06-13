വി.എൻ. അൻസൽ അന്തരിച്ചു

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2026 10:41 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2026 10:41 AM IST
വി.എൻ. അൻസൽ അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - V.N. Ansel passes away
കണ്ണൂർ: കേരള പത്രപ്രവർത്ത യൂനിയൻ ജില്ലാ - സംസ്ഥാന ആദ്യകാല ഭാരവാഹിയായും ചന്ദ്രിക, മെട്രോ, ലുക്ക് പത്രങ്ങളിൽ ലേഖകനുമായിരുന്ന വി.എൻ. അൻസൽ (59) അന്തരിച്ചു. പോണ്ടിച്ചേരിയിലെ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. വൈകീട്ട് 4 മണിയോടെ മൃതദേഹം കുറുവയിലെ വീട്ടിലെത്തും. വളപട്ടണത്തെ പരേതനായ കെ.എൽ അബ്ദുസലാമിന്റെയും വി.എൻ. സുബൈദയുടെയും മകനാണ് അൻസൽ.
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