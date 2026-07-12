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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKannurchevron_rightമറിയുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി
    Kannur
    Posted On
    date_range 12 July 2026 7:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 July 2026 7:49 PM IST

    മറിയുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

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    മറിയുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി
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    കണ്ണൂർ: മുൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഗോൾകീപ്പർ സി. മുസ്തഫയുടെ സഹോദരിയും സാധൂ കമ്പനി റോഡിൽ പരേതനായ വി.സി. മൂസയുടെ ഭാര്യയുമായ സീന്തക്കത്ത് മറിയുമ്മ (80) നിര്യാതയായി.

    മക്കൾ: സി. ഇഖ്ബാൽ, സി. നൗഷാദ്, സി. ആരിഫ്, ഷക്കീല, സി. സഹീദ. ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പത് മണിക്ക് സിറ്റി ജുമാ മസ്​ജിദ്​ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

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    TAGS:DeathnewsMariyummakannurObituary
    News Summary - Seenthakkath Mariyumma passes away
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