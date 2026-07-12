മറിയുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായി

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Posted Ondate_range 12 July 2026 7:49 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 July 2026 7:49 PM IST
മറിയുമ്മ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Seenthakkath Mariyumma passes away
കണ്ണൂർ: മുൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഗോൾകീപ്പർ സി. മുസ്തഫയുടെ സഹോദരിയും സാധൂ കമ്പനി റോഡിൽ പരേതനായ വി.സി. മൂസയുടെ ഭാര്യയുമായ സീന്തക്കത്ത് മറിയുമ്മ (80) നിര്യാതയായി.
മക്കൾ: സി. ഇഖ്ബാൽ, സി. നൗഷാദ്, സി. ആരിഫ്, ഷക്കീല, സി. സഹീദ. ഖബറടക്കം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പത് മണിക്ക് സിറ്റി ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
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