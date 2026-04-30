സഫിയ നിര്യാതയായി

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Posted Ondate_range 30 April 2026 7:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 April 2026 7:45 AM IST
സഫിയ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Safiya passed away
തലശ്ശേരി: സൈദാർ പള്ളിക്കടുത്ത് അറയിലകത്ത് തോട്ടത്തിൽ സഫിയ (80) നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതനായ എൻ.കെ കുട്ട്യാലി ഹാജിയാണ് ഭർത്താവ്. മക്കൾ: എ.ടി മഹറൂഫ്, റൈഹാന, ഖലീലു റഹ്മാൻ, സമീർ. മരുമക്കൾ: മുംതാസ്, സിയാദ്, ഹസീന, ഫൗമിദ.
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