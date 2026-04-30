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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightObituarieschevron_rightDistrictschevron_rightKannurchevron_rightസഫിയ നിര്യാതയായി
    Kannur
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2026 7:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2026 7:45 AM IST

    സഫിയ നിര്യാതയായി

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    തലശ്ശേരി: സൈദാർ പള്ളിക്കടുത്ത് അറയിലകത്ത് തോട്ടത്തിൽ സഫിയ (80) നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതനായ എൻ.കെ കുട്ട്യാലി ഹാജിയാണ് ഭർത്താവ്. മക്കൾ: എ.ടി മഹറൂഫ്, റൈഹാന, ഖലീലു റഹ്‌മാൻ, സമീർ. മരുമക്കൾ: മുംതാസ്, സിയാദ്, ഹസീന, ഫൗമിദ.

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    TAGS:passes awaykannurObituary
    News Summary - Safiya passed away
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